Electron Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Enphase Energy (ENPH) by $47.55 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Stake Has Lifted by Bluefin Trading Llc

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 282.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 164,200 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 222,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, up from 58,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $177.44. About 11.38M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 56.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 2.64M shares as the company's stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 2.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.89 million, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 4.45M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar holds 13,816 shares. Graham Mngmt LP has invested 0.19% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Charles Schwab Mngmt has 217,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jane Street Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 1.17 million shares. 5.27 million are held by Vanguard Gru. Cambridge Trust Com reported 12,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc accumulated 100,107 shares. 24,743 are held by Caxton Limited Partnership. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 1.04M shares. 121,819 were accumulated by Parametric Limited Liability Corporation. Cookson Peirce & Communications Inc holds 0.1% or 65,585 shares.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.39 million for 33.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $735.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avangrid Inc by 103,870 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $72.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forterra Inc by 303,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 19,782 shares to 10,718 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 19,782 shares to 10,718 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 90,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,969 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:CTRP).