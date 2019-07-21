Electron Capital Partners Has Raised Sempra Energy (SRE) Holding by $21.99 Million; Symons Capital Management Increases Holding in Consolidated Edison (ED)

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.24. About 1.43 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10 million, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 1.37 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Your 57 S&P Dividend Aristocrats Sizzle For July/August Dog Days – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bert’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Con Edison Chief Touts Safety, Innovation, Customer Digital Experience, and Solar Growth – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Merck, Coca-Cola and other top CEOs join NYSEâ€™s new council to advance corporate diversity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Consolidated Edison’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Aes Corp. (NYSE:AES) by 27,673 shares to 601,800 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 4,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,339 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning accumulated 0.06% or 11,583 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A stated it has 2,155 shares. Strs Ohio owns 51,595 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot invested in 0.12% or 21,306 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs holds 56,382 shares. Cornerstone Capital stated it has 57,105 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Private Trust Company Na accumulated 5,540 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 2,040 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc invested 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.03% or 793 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Ltd reported 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt reported 0.35% stake. Northstar Group Inc reported 3,400 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Invest Management Of Virginia Lc accumulated 18,740 shares. Moreover, Korea Corporation has 0.06% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 buys, and 0 insider sales for $155,987 activity. Cawley Timothy bought 27 shares worth $2,329. Shares for $7,530 were bought by Muccilo Robert on Sunday, March 31. Shares for $7,615 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Sunday, March 31. Moore Elizabeth D bought 53 shares worth $4,687. HOGLUND ROBERT N had bought 28 shares worth $2,353 on Tuesday, April 30. Shares for $85 were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Peapack Gladstone reported 0.01% stake. Atwood Palmer Inc invested 0.07% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Electron Capital Limited Com holds 11.11% or 692,065 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.08% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Duff And Phelps Invest reported 987,174 shares. Meyer Handelman Com holds 0.25% or 39,604 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas Incorporated owns 37,240 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0.07% or 96,577 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 3,961 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Howland Cap Llc holds 1,598 shares. Cibc World Corporation has 79,288 shares. 2,424 are held by Kelly Lawrence W And Ca. Regions Fincl has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $117,761 activity.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sempra seeks pipeline expansion for Port Arthur LNG – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “UGI vs. SRE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameron LNG says no tankers expected for Barry’s duration – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy: Diversification Is The Key To Success – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.