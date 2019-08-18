Electron Capital Partners Has Raised Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Maintains Stake in Bridge Bancorp (BDGE)

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 657,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.10 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52M shares traded or 306.13% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 24/05/2018 – GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: GE scraps bonuses for top execs for first time in 126 years; 12/03/2018 – GE’s Asset Sales Appear to Advance but Hurdles Remain; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – EUROTUNNEL AND GE PARTNER TO INCREASE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 10/05/2018 – GE says may work with Polish Rafako and Polimex on Ostroleka plant; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan Set to Modify its GE Food Labeling System – March 23, 2018; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 25/04/2018 – GE: 64.9% OF VOTING SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO RATIFY KPMG AS AUDITOR

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 154.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 57,790 shares as the company's stock declined 5.16% . The institutional investor held 95,260 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 37,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.01M market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 18,124 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.33 million activity. On Friday, May 31 Lindenbaum Nathan bought $86,747 worth of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) or 3,126 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 1.63 million shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $143.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 178,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,173 shares, and cut its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).

More notable recent Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Atlantia doubles H1 core profit thanks to Abertis’ acquisition – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “dated bonds – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “‘ETF 20/20’: Exchange Traded Fund Monthly Report — June 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.87 million activity. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.