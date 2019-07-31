Electron Capital Partners Has Raised Its El Paso Elec Co (EE) Stake by $17.99 Million; Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Rwwm Has Lowered Stake

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 24,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, down from 278,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $139.13. About 9.67 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64M, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 41,328 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 5.40% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NAT GAS: LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: La Patrulla Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos en el Sector de El Paso arranca su 21va Campaña Anual de la Iniciativ; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Rev $175.7M; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 23/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Stops Big Marijuana Load at El Paso Port; 04/04/2018 – EPA: El Paso Electric Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 12/04/2018 – DoJ TX Western: Doctor Del Area De El Paso Denunciado De Cargos Federales De Drogas; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $117.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Research Inc owns 675 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 402,127 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Swiss Bancorporation has 74,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 635,859 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Management has invested 0.03% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Amp Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 17,302 shares. 1,800 are owned by Strs Ohio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has invested 1.12% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability invested 0.7% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). South Dakota Council reported 0.02% stake. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp invested 0.05% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Cwm Ltd Co holds 17 shares. Advsrs Asset Management has 264 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 229,795 shares. Check Ca accumulated 6,842 shares. Stanley Cap Ltd Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 58,295 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Ltd holds 7.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 217,241 shares. Md Sass Services holds 147,359 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co reported 358,394 shares stake. Stephens Inv Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,561 shares. Whetstone Capital Advsr Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0.45% or 557,207 shares. Cwm Llc holds 0.13% or 55,853 shares in its portfolio. Ionic Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 3,540 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.83% or 10,952 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings accumulated 7.57 million shares. Nadler Grp Inc reported 1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Lc reported 0.14% stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

