Electron Capital Partners Has Lowered Position in Firstenergy (FE) by $9.28 Million; Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Market Value Declined While Glenview Capital Management Lifted Stake by $33.47 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 226,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.80M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.47M, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 903,749 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 06/04/2018 – Penelec to Conduct Storm Restoration Drill to Help Employees Prepare for Severe Weather Events; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Reaffirms Guidance and Growth Projections; 12/03/2018 – World’s First Energy Storage Fund to List in London; 25/04/2018 – Fitch: FirstEnergy’s Ratings Unchanged by Proposed FES Bankruptcy Settlement; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Certification Letter with NRC Affirming Plans to Deactivate Three Nuclear Generating Plants; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS FINANCIAL HELP FOR FES ENDS AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 10/05/2018 – Met-Ed’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 02/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SEEKS TO GET OUT OF CERTAIN POWER CONTRACTS; 12/03/2018 – Traverse Energy Roadshow Set By GMP First Energy for Mar. 19; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Unit, Its Subsidiaries and FENOC to Receive Assistance From FirstEnergy on Key Business Matters During the Restructuring Process

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 93.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 4.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 37.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.66 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.56M, up from 4.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 2.68M shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 22/05/2018 – INSYS THERAPEUTICS – PANEL CONVENED BY U.S. FDA VOTED NOT TO RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF CO’S NDA FOR A BUPRENORPHINE SUBLINGUAL SPRAY; 17/04/2018 – Endo International Receives Paragraph IV Notification on Vasostrict; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital LLC Exits Position in Endo; 22/05/2018 – INSYS: FDA VOTED NOT TO RECOMMEND BUPRENORPHINE SPRAY APPROVAL; 17/04/2018 – ENDO:EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA ON VASOSTRICT GENERIC; 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – UPON CLOSING, SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS WILL BECOME WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT OF PAR PHARMACEUTICAL; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO BEGIN LAUNCHING PRODUCTS, AFTER TRANSFER ACTIVITIES ARE COMPLETED, REGULATORY FILINGS MADE, ESTIMATED TO BE IN H2 2019; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – ACQUIRED 23 APPROVED AND ONE PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS FROM UNIT OF ENDO FOR UPFRONT PAYMENT PLUS FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Endo

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 962,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FE’s profit will be $321.30M for 17.93 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.96% negative EPS growth.

