Electron Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Position by $4.04 Million; Share Price Declined; Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Share Price Rose While Cushing Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $384,525

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 45,527 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 5,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 56,569 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, down from 61,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 43,684 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS SELECTED FOR PROJECTS IN OVER 15 AFRICAN COUNTRIES; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded $778M Global IT Enterprise Ops and Maintenance Contract for U.S. Special Ops Command

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 7,940 shares to 57,131 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 469,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 9,410 shares. Cls Invs Lc reported 0% stake. 4,020 are owned by Bluestein R H And Com. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Select Equity Group Ltd Partnership reported 5.08 million shares stake. Daiwa Securities Group holds 0.01% or 20,457 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 82,351 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 912,885 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca has 5.57% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 41,326 shares. Oppenheimer Com Inc stated it has 46,268 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.05% or 28,323 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Amica Mutual owns 5,849 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares to 197,392 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 962,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).