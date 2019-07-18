Electron Capital Partners Has Lifted Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake by $10.36 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Quanta Svcs (PWR) Market Value Rose, Greenhaven Associates Has Lifted Its Position by $2.07 Million

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16 million, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.93. About 366,015 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $135.89. About 420,957 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 73,375 shares to 8.54 million shares, valued at $353.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 36,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

