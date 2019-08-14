Electron Capital Partners Has Lifted Position in Sempra Energy (SRE); Tripadvisor (TRIP) Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Has Cut Stake by $77.31 Million as Share Price Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 72.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 1.52 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 583,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.01 million, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 1.24M shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Improves Ebitda View for 2018; 15/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Names The 10 Hottest U.S. Destinations For Summer; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.30; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 16C; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN,; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor: Terms of the Deal Not Disclose; 16/05/2018 – Zemi Beach House Adds 2018 TripAdvisor Awards to a Long List of Coveted Accolades; 09/04/2018 – Aeroflot Takes Four TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for Airlines; 29/03/2018 – TripAdvisor will pull its advertisements from right-wing television host Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program; 31/03/2018 – Fox’s lngraham to take week off as advertisers flee amid controversy

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10M, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.35. About 1.21M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS JEFFREY W. MARTIN NAMED SUCCESSOR; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 262,890 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $181.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 92,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Oritani Finl Corp Del (NASDAQ:ORIT).

More notable recent TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “To Define Your Retirement Goals, Take the Postcard Test – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Garmin, Harley-Davidson, Uber, Lyft and Amazon highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Redeem Your Credit Card Rewards Right Away or Save Them for Later? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% or 17,347 shares in its portfolio. Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 158,475 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 147,988 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 42,074 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Peconic Prtnrs Limited holds 6,000 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 153,668 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hanseatic Mgmt stated it has 0.45% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Pnc Gp holds 138,770 shares. The Connecticut-based Yhb Inv has invested 0.2% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Td Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 30,947 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 690 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 240 shares. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Balyasny Asset accumulated 54,194 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,605 shares. Reaves W H Communication holds 4.87% or 1.17M shares. Gradient Invests Limited Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 7,081 shares. Fiera holds 0% or 1,600 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation stated it has 18,174 shares. Huber Mngmt Ltd Llc has 8,200 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0.06% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Raymond James And Associates has 334,206 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. International Ltd Ca holds 0.38% or 12,468 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 4.08 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Korea Inv invested in 320,826 shares. Verition Fund Ltd owns 61,037 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 18,685 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 12,969 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).