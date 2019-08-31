Electron Capital Partners Has Lifted Its General Electric Co (GE) Position by $5.92 Million as Stock Price Rose; Beacon Financial Group Has Upped Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $780,326 as Market Value Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 657,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 46.97M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 05/03/2018 – The worst may soon be over for General Electric shareholders, says longtime analyst Nick Heymann; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK BELIEVES CO TO BE AMONG THE MOST AT FUNDAMENTAL RISK FROM RAPIDLY RISING STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRICES; 23/05/2018 – GE COMMENTS IN SLIDES AHEAD OF EPG PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – GERMAN SOLAR BATTERY MAKER SONNEN SAYS SECURES 60 MLN EUROS IN FUNDING FROM SHELL VENTURES, OTHER INVESTORS; 06/03/2018 – GE Healthcare Saves Providers Time and Money With More Workflows and New Analytics Solutions Powered by the Cloud; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE; 21/05/2018 – GE SAYS DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $11.1B; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 M in Total Customer Value Annually; 27/03/2018 – ENERGA TO BACK GE-ALSTOM BID FOR OSTROLEKA POWER PROJECT

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 7,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 37,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Yield-Inversion Fear Pits JPMorgan Against Aviva Fund Manager; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Composite PMI: Summary; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S GLASSMAN: JOBS REPORT `PRETTY SOLID’ WITH REVISIONS; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wellington Shields Mgmt Llc holds 149,057 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 30,656 are held by Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 0.52% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Field & Main National Bank & Trust invested in 7,000 shares. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Co owns 499,582 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 81,913 shares. Alexandria Capital Lc holds 0.03% or 18,885 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications Ltd invested in 0.18% or 1.88M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 511,290 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd holds 0.1% or 11,783 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 408,441 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Kidder Stephen W reported 0.12% stake. Focused Wealth Management holds 257,661 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric And Financial Engineering: One More Time – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mixed GE Options Trades Suggest The Rally May Soon Run Out Of Steam – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: The Road To Junk Status Is Troubling – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “One GE Stock Bear Plans to Stay a GE Stock Bear. Hereâ€™s Why. – Barron’s” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Falls 13% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock or 6,500 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares to 219,278 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,279 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Morningstar Div Lea (FDL) by 152,394 shares to 159,005 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpp Plc Adr (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 89,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,694 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrand Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alberta – Canada-based Qv Investors has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ledyard Bankshares has 0.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,878 shares. Moreover, Reik Ltd has 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Two Sigma Securities Ltd stated it has 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cibc Savings Bank Usa holds 0.54% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38,153 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Lc accumulated 1.26% or 231,220 shares. Everence has 69,714 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of has invested 0.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lockheed Martin Management holds 0.52% or 113,200 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cheviot Value Management Ltd Company owns 6,781 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 13,200 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 46,280 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 9,201 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 9,424 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.