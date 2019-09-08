Electron Capital Partners Has Lifted First Solar (FSLR) Stake by $15.81 Million; As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Zevin Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 56.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 7,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 5,675 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $422,000, down from 13,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 18/04/2018 – Can Training Eliminate Biases? Starbucks Will Test the Thesis; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 303,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 809,163 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, up from 505,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 487,106 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO SHIP SERIES 6 PANELS FOR 3RD PARTIES IN NOVEMBER; 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi, Affiliates Report Stake In First Solar; 15/05/2018 – NEXTracker and First Solar Collaborate on Series 6 Mounting Technology for Over 600 MW of New Projects in U.S; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Announces New U.S. Manufacturing Plant; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 SHIPMENTS 2.9GW TO 3.0GW; 13/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares to 209,022 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). South Dakota Invest Council invested in 0.11% or 98,204 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 48,015 shares. Arosa Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 189,750 shares. 97,744 are held by Fmr Limited Liability Corporation. Kempen Capital Management Nv has 1.33% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 277,340 shares. Bluestein R H invested in 12,000 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 0.66% or 27,628 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14,405 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr, Colorado-based fund reported 39,323 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 110 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited owns 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 29 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.46% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 50,900 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsrs reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.99M were reported by Pershing Square Capital Ltd Partnership. Tiemann Advsr owns 5,100 shares. 46,615 were accumulated by Graybill Bartz Associates Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 517,428 shares. Burns J W &, New York-based fund reported 89,417 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 38,546 shares. Sit Invest Assocs accumulated 164,885 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.08% or 15,496 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Trust Company reported 0.03% stake. Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 28,677 shares. 3,893 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Management Lc. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com, a Washington-based fund reported 5,720 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt has 2.25% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tokio Marine Asset holds 1.8% or 130,238 shares in its portfolio.