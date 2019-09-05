Electron Capital Partners Has Lifted First Solar (FSLR) Stake; 4 Analysts Are Bullish boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Boohoo.com Plc (LON:BOO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Boohoo.com Plc has GBX 325 highest and GBX 240 lowest target. GBX 284.17’s average target is 1.49% above currents GBX 280 stock price. Boohoo.com Plc had 30 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, June 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Jefferies. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of BOO in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by HSBC. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Friday, June 14. See boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 New Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 285.00 Initiates Starts

28/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform New Target: GBX 315.00 Initiates Starts

14/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 280.00 New Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 230.00 New Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased First Solar Inc (FSLR) stake by 60.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc acquired 303,982 shares as First Solar Inc (FSLR)’s stock rose 5.95%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 809,163 shares with $42.76 million value, up from 505,181 last quarter. First Solar Inc now has $6.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.11. About 492,893 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN; 11/05/2018 – FSLR:MAX $113M CREDIT LINE FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IN NSW; 16/05/2018 – First Solar’s (FSLR) CEO Mark Widmar Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 26/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: BREAKING: First Solar, Inc. is announcing plans for a new manufacturing plant in NW Ohio. It will bring 500 new job; 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSIQ vs. FSLR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Solid Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching in September – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLWS, FSLR, MU – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Call Buying Stays Hot On First Solar Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JinkoSolar (JKS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 166,202 shares. Michigan-based Ls Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Moreover, Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.82% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Washington Tru Comml Bank holds 357 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 10,814 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.08% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). D E Shaw And Inc owns 156,308 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 690,007 were reported by Calamos Advisors Lc. Gam Holding Ag invested in 6,102 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kwmg Ltd Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 99 shares. Prelude Ltd owns 48,015 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Susquehanna Llp has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 135,203 shares. 84,075 are owned by Sei Invs.

