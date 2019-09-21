Electron Capital Partners Has Increased Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake by $496,570; Jbf Capital Increases Holding in Kb Financial Group (KB)

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 2,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 58,438 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, up from 56,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $266.41. About 736,999 shares traded or 32.19% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $916,000, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 165,618 shares traded or 21.13% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $550.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cmn Class C by 9,730 shares to 6,010 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 37,610 shares to 159,782 shares, valued at $21.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 342,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,923 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia reported 196 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 245,052 shares. Smithfield invested in 129 shares or 0% of the stock. Davenport Ltd invested 1.13% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 600 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com holds 994 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited holds 64,759 shares. Lathrop Invest Mgmt has 3.62% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 55,498 shares. Lederer And Inv Counsel Ca invested 1.82% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.06% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Maryland-based Wms Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Heritage Mngmt invested in 1.32% or 99,825 shares. 1,773 are held by Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).