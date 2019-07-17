Electron Capital Partners Has Increased Holding in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $10.36 Million; Blackrock (BLK) Holder Davis Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 1.12 million shares traded or 14.44% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.11 million, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $477.17. About 397,484 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Operating Income $1.38 Billion; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 20/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Portfolio Update; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC BLK.N : CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TO $678.00 FROM $682.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS HIGHER YIELDS FAVOR SHORT OVER LONG MATURITIES IN GOVERNMENT DEBT; 13/04/2018 – Italy – Factors to watch on April 13; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Total Voting Rights; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Total Voting Rights; 14/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Director Declaration

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock cuts stake in Genmab – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “BlackRock (BLK) Real Assets Announces Sale of Stake in CWS Wind Project to Greenbacker – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bond ETFs To Hit $2 Trillion In Five Years, BlackRock Says – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vanguard cuts fees on active funds in U.K. – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares to 219,278 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 14,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,075 shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc.

