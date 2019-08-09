Electron Capital Partners Has Decreased Firstenergy (FE) Position by $9.28 Million; Dermira (DERM) Shareholder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowered Holding by $3.05 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 226,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.80M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.47 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 2.27 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – COMPANY SEEKS POLICY SOLUTIONS AS ALTERNATIVE TO DEACTIVATION; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Backs FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.55; 27/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – 908-MEGAWATT PLANT IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT ABOUT 20 PERCENT POWER; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO SAYS 100% OF AD HOC CREDITORS IN FES AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS FINANCIAL HELP FOR FES ENDS AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 10/04/2018 – Closure of Coal-Fired Power Plants Accelerates, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO CHUCK JONES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 28/03/2018 – Struggling FirstEnergy Solutions to Shutter Three Nuclear Plants; 13/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on FirstEnergy Ohio’s Davis-Besse reactor withdrawn

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 52.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 234,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The institutional investor held 208,799 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 443,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $486.35M market cap company. The stock increased 10.01% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 1.81M shares traded or 167.09% up from the average. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 29/05/2018 – UCB Gets FDA OK of Cimzia for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 08/05/2018 – Dermira Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss $59.3M; 15/05/2018 – Boxer Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Dermira; 27/04/2018 – UCB REPORTS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEG; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – LEBRIKIZUMAB PHASE 2B STUDY ENROLLING PATIENTS, DATA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dermira Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DERM); 27/04/2018 – UCB Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $389.60M for 15.15 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

