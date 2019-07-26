Electron Capital Partners Has Cut Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Its Holding in Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) by $18.33 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 165.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60 million, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 1.73M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 30.25% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 15/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Mining Industry Ready For Engagement With The Drc Government; 03/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Reaches Settlement Over Silicosis and Tb Class Action; 13/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice Of Beneficial Interest In Anglogold Ashanti Securities; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South Africa’s NUM union seeks 37 pct pay hike from gold miners over two years; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – CO’S REMAINING SOUTH AFRICAN ASSETS NOW INCLUDE MPONENG UNDERGROUND GOLD MINE, AND A SURFACE OPERATION; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE TO ENSURE VIABILITY OF RETAINED ASSETS; 07/03/2018 Anglogold Ashanti Limited Dealing In Securities By An Executive Director Of Anglogold Ashanti Limited; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – FOR SOUTH AFRICAN BUSINESS, CO HAS CONSIDERED VARIOUS OPTIONS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED SALES AND SERVICES REDUCTIONS; 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti head quits for Vedanta CEO role; 21/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice In Terms Of Section 45(5)(a) Of The Companies Act 71 Of 2008, As Amended

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,279 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, down from 61,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $223.82. About 417,733 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.50 million shares to 3.46M shares, valued at $167.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 586,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares to 197,392 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).