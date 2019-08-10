Electron Capital Partners Has Cut Its Firstenergy (FE) Stake by $9.28 Million; Stock Rose; U S Bancorp (USB) Holder United Fire Group Cut Its Holding by $912,000 as Valuation Rose

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.18 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 226,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.80 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.47 million, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 2.81 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 05/04/2018 – FE: Trump says they’re working on “the 202” the emergency order FirstEnergy is asking DOE to grant to keep struggling coal and nuclear plants open – ! $FE; 18/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY: SEEKS ACTION ON CERTAIN COAL, NUKE PLANTS IN PJM; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for 3 Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania; 20/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Utilities Preparing for Winter Storm Forecast to Impact the Region Beginning Today; 02/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SUES ENERGY REGULATOR AFTER FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Constructive Talks Continue With Creditors; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS `IMMEDIATE ACTION’ NEEDED TO KEEP PLANTS OPEN; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 4c; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Filing Does Not Involve Company or Certain Other Units

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.89 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $388.44M for 15.14 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

