Electron Capital Partners Has Cut Holding in Exelon (EXC) as Valuation Rose; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 869 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.43 million, up from 14,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – A Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, briefly tested banners proclaiming 10 percent discounts for members of Amazon’s increasingly powerful Prime service; 10/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 01/05/2018 – Kara Nortman Says Late-Stage Investors Are Always Looking at Amazon (Video); 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have taken opposite stances on the “Rooney Rule” resolution; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Over FAANG Decoupling Throne After Trump Zeroes In; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Web Services is looking at building a corporate training service; 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 3.88 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares to 962,905 shares, valued at $56.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset holds 0.02% or 264,137 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16 shares. Da Davidson has 20,725 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 5.88M shares. Earnest Limited Liability invested in 78,064 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp has 0.95% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 64,513 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 24,785 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.1% or 4.47M shares. California-based Skba Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Millennium Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.17% or 2.24M shares. 20,822 are owned by Alps Advsrs Inc. Altrinsic Advsrs Ltd has 563,783 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Private Trust Na has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Bessemer Gp Inc reported 0.29% stake.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99 million for 19.84 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 30,856 shares to 30,452 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 15,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,810 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pecaut & reported 107 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mitchell Capital Mgmt Communications owns 7,173 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 12,515 shares or 4.72% of the stock. 604,591 are held by Aqr Cap Lc. Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 0.4% or 492 shares. 8,936 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Amer And Management stated it has 2,448 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Philadelphia Tru Com holds 0.18% or 1,141 shares in its portfolio. Maple Mgmt Inc invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Lafayette Invs Inc has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 159 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2,650 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 1.12% or 4,915 shares. Advsr Ok reported 5,499 shares. Staley Capital Advisers has invested 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).