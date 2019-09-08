Electron Capital Partners Has Cut Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Richmond Hill Investments Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Has Cut by $6.14 Million as Share Value Rose

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 7.08 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06M, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 6.98M shares traded or 47.87% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will SunPower Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Harmonic (HLIT) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: SolarEdge, Canadian Solar and Enphase Energy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% stake. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Lpl Financial owns 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 39,440 shares. Park West Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6.04 million shares stake. Trexquant LP owns 65,491 shares. Ser Automobile Association stated it has 241,120 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 59,809 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Df Dent And Incorporated owns 16,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon holds 477,727 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 37,128 are owned by Jane Street Group Inc Lc. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.17% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Luminus Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 2.07M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Moreover, C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited has 0.06% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 6,195 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Lc has invested 0.58% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $28.62M for 31.75 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares to 692,065 shares, valued at $87.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 962,905 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0.13% or 1.62M shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability Company owns 26,174 shares. Whitnell & has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn owns 1,685 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.24% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). First Manhattan has 142,412 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rare Infrastructure Ltd accumulated 1.86 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 29,710 shares. Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 5.98 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Parkside Retail Bank Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,914 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 15,781 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt invested in 0.53% or 31,603 shares.