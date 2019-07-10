Electron Capital Partners Has Boosted Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Brant Point Investment Management Has Decreased Jack In The Box (JACK) Holding By $1.48 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) stake by 17.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 18,250 shares as Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)’s stock declined 7.39%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 85,012 shares with $6.89 million value, down from 103,262 last quarter. Jack In The Box Inc now has $2.05B valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $79.49. About 312,374 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 224.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc acquired 807,596 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)'s stock rose 1.42%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 1.17M shares with $89.52 million value, up from 360,147 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $62.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending.

Among 6 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dominion Energy had 13 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $79 target in Monday, March 18 report. The company was initiated on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $73 target in Tuesday, January 22 report. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, January 11 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $78 target in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Among 9 analysts covering Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Jack In The Box had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Oppenheimer. Wells Fargo maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $95 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, May 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by SunTrust. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.07M for 19.68 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

