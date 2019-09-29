Electron Capital Partners Decreased Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake by $5.15 Million; Market Value Rose; Q Global Advisors Position in M/I Homes (MHO) Decreased as Share Price Rose

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 67,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 98,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, down from 166,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 165,155 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 37,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 159,782 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.94 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $149.04. About 844,389 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC)

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.73 million for 8.89 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “M/I Homes stock surges after beating expectations for sales and profit – Columbus Business First” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “M/I Homes, Inc.: Very Cheap With A PEG Ratio Of 0.60 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Housing Stocks to Invest In If You Believe In the Economy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold MHO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 26.06 million shares or 0.63% more from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Co accumulated 39,944 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 23,514 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Co owns 9,269 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com accumulated 64,315 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications reported 59,166 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 303,007 shares. Moreover, Hotchkis & Wiley Management Lc has 0.01% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 48,683 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 215,895 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Fmr Llc holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 822,507 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Company invested in 58,336 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 29,996 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 0.01% or 18,857 shares. Meeder Asset holds 7,569 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Invest Mgmt Lc holds 6,585 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 20,000 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gideon Advisors stated it has 3,964 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mercer Capital Advisers has 0.05% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 550 shares. Palestra Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.04M shares or 4.14% of the stock. Ellington Mgmt Group Lc owns 3,100 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.3% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Massachusetts Fincl Services Com Ma holds 4.98 million shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Amp Investors Ltd invested in 38,536 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd holds 0% or 9,260 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company reported 5,912 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 15,752 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Management Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 11,250 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated accumulated 12,475 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89 million for 21.92 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Two Birmingham companies nearing Fortune 500 status – Birmingham Business Journal” published on May 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Vulcan Materials names new Southern, Gulf Coast division president – Birmingham Business Journal” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Increased An Energizing 125% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.