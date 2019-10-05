Electron Capital Partners Decreased Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Kadant (KAI) Sentiment Is 0.73

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 45.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 527,654 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 640,089 shares with $49.49 million value, down from 1.17M last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $65.93B valuation. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 4.45M shares traded or 20.76% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP

Kadant Inc (KAI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.62, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 54 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 74 sold and reduced positions in Kadant Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 9.57 million shares, up from 9.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kadant Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 48 Increased: 32 New Position: 22.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $974.17 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. It has a 15.28 P/E ratio. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, makes, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food.

Analysts await Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 16.99% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.53 per share. KAI’s profit will be $14.37M for 16.95 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. for 1.24 million shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 10,715 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has 0.74% invested in the company for 56,874 shares. The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & Co has invested 0.45% in the stock. Clean Yield Group, a Vermont-based fund reported 9,783 shares.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $927.95 million for 17.76 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -2.69% below currents $81.7 stock price. Dominion Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral”.

