Electron Capital Partners Decreased Holding in Exelon (EXC) as Market Value Declined; Ebay (EBAY) Holder Kensico Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23M, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 7.73M shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 6.17 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 213,300 shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $372.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,000 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.17% or 799,718 shares. Systematic Management Limited Partnership invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Choate Investment, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,753 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 326,836 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 99,610 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 0.01% stake. 13,430 are held by Hillsdale Investment Inc. Paragon Limited Co holds 0.01% or 759 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management holds 0.02% or 859 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd owns 6,761 shares. 401,641 were reported by Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). C M Bidwell Associates invested in 11,020 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 613,760 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset accumulated 179,544 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability accumulated 16,449 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Perella Weinberg Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 26,005 shares. Huber Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 2.95% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.17% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Sns Financial Ltd accumulated 5,472 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0.07% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Caprock Grp Inc has 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 4,153 shares. Electron Capital Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 2.34 million shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 949,594 shares. Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 46,816 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier stated it has 7,093 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).