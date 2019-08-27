Electron Capital Partners Decreased Firstenergy (FE) Position by $9.28 Million; As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, First Heartland Consultants Has Lowered Position

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 30,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 1.24 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 226,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.80 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.47 million, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 94,428 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 09/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Readout of Call Between Governor Phil Murphy and FirstEnergy President and CEO Chuck Jones; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS FILES CERTIFICATION LETTER WITH NRC; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: FirstEnergy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY AFFIRMED BY FITCH; 02/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SEEKS TO GET OUT OF CERTAIN POWER CONTRACTS; 05/04/2018 – Trump Says Emergency Aid Sought by FirstEnergy to Be Examined; 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Expects Investments to Support Projected Annual Adj EPS Growth of 6% to 8% Through 2021; 02/05/2018 – All-Electric Vehicle Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms FirstEnergy Ohio PIRB Special Purpose Trust 2013; 25/04/2018 – FITCH: FIRSTENERGY RATINGS UNCHANGED BY PROPOSED FES SETTLEMENT

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $394.19 million for 15.65 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares to 197,392 shares, valued at $23.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL) by 7,135 shares to 11,469 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 25,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.72 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

