Electron Capital Partners Decreased Firstenergy (FE) Holding by $9.28 Million; Stock Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined While Westchester Capital Management Cut Its Position by $1.32 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 226,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.80M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.47 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 1.50M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Firstenergy Solutions’ Probability Of Default Rating To D-PD Following Bankruptcy Filing; Will Withdraw Ratings; 25/04/2018 – FITCH: FIRSTENERGY RATINGS UNCHANGED BY PROPOSED FES SETTLEMENT; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for 3 Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Rev $3B; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Plans to Invest Up to $4.8 Billion From 2018-2021; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO COMMENTS ON UPGRADING TRANSMISSION SYSTEM; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms FirstEnergy Corp. Rtgs On FES Bankruptcy Filing; 10/05/2018 – Toledo Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 05/04/2018 – 8POINT3 ENERGY SAYS IF MARYLAND SOLAR PPA IS TERMINATED, CO EXPECTS DECREASE IN FUTURE REVENUES BEGINNING ON JAN 1, 2020 – SEC FILING

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 10.15M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: CSCO,PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade War Updates, CSCO Preview & Time to Buy RH Stock | Free Lunch – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco: Getting Attractive Around $50 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JCP&L Thunderstorm Restoration Update – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers to Purchase Nissan Electric Vehicles – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JCP&L Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Restore Service Following Damaging Wind and Severe Thunderstorms – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Prns stated it has 5.99M shares. Causeway Cap Management Lc has 3.15M shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.08% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Northern Trust holds 0.07% or 6.33 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.29% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Massachusetts Services Co Ma reported 19.59 million shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Lp holds 27,095 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 85,802 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Cornerstone Capital Incorporated reported 16,590 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 589 shares. Intact Investment Management owns 101,200 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Natl Asset Management Inc owns 7,271 shares. M&T Savings Bank holds 1.01 million shares.