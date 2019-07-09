Electron Capital Partners Cut Position in Enphase Energy (ENPH) by $2.45 Million; Par Capital Management Increases Position in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 2.34 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.39 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $143.1. About 35,367 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has declined 9.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 08/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Allegiant Travel Company; 17/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors; 23/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS LOCAL 986 – TEAMSTERS AIRLINE DIVISION, TEAMSTERS LOCAL 986 REACHED TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH ALLEGIANT AIR ON A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT; 07/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Allegiant Travel Company; 16/04/2018 – Allegiant Defies 60 Minutes Air Pocket, Small Caps Beat Again — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (ALGT); 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel 1Q Rev $425.4M; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel 1Q EPS $3.42; 25/04/2018 – ALGT SAYS IT WILL SEEK MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS FOR SUNSEEKER; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Investors of the June 25, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Dea

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 350.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $12.11M for 50.00 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Enphase Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 11,202 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 224,079 shares stake. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 295,822 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc reported 6,624 shares. 75,274 are owned by Sei Invests. 1.03 million are held by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability reported 50,000 shares. 110,138 are held by Corecommodity Management Ltd. Cambridge Trust Co reported 12,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 18,003 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd invested in 0% or 260,528 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 77,900 shares. Marathon Capital accumulated 450,475 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 133,428 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07M shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 171,200 shares to 531,142 shares, valued at $33.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

