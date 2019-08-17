Electron Capital Partners Cut Holding in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) by $4.04 Million; Springowl Associates Has Raised Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Position by $527,500

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 768,765 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 1.36M shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “This Is All That Stands in the Way of Much Higher ATI Stock Prices – Profit Confidential” on October 04, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PPG names new chief digital officer – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on April 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Regional county posts banner recruitment year after exiting Charlotte economic development group – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Allegheny Technologies Dropped 16.6% Today Before Sharply Recovering – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. Kramer Kevin B had bought 2,500 shares worth $44,208 on Wednesday, August 14. Davis Elliot S bought 2,000 shares worth $35,060. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought $91,800. $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were bought by Powers Elizabeth C. BALL M LEROY bought $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Capital Mngmt Inc New York owns 90,150 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bank And Trust stated it has 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Northrock Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.34% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 51,047 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Llc has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Voya Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co owns 82,820 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Numerixs Invest Technologies has 0.02% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 5,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 340,958 shares. Hbk Invs L P, Texas-based fund reported 12,672 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Rothschild And Asset Us Incorporated has invested 0.31% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Smithfield Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.03% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 38,711 shares. Fruth Mgmt has invested 0.31% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares to 962,905 shares, valued at $56.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).