Electron Capital Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM); Intel (INTC) Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $2.84 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 2,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 58,438 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, up from 56,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $268.24. About 527,218 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 33.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 60,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 118,236 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66M, down from 178,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 13.05M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lau Associate Ltd Liability reported 163,165 shares. Moreover, Saratoga Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Anchor Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 47,257 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg owns 1.33 million shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Violich Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). North Point Port Managers Oh has invested 0.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cls Invs Ltd has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.1% stake. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 293,612 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. 388,535 are held by Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt. Welch & Forbes Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 843,241 shares. Transamerica Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 1.02 million are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.47 billion for 10.43 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,578 shares to 20,870 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 23,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 12,049 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brandywine Trust Co holds 0.39% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance invested in 0.19% or 6,877 shares. Davidson Advsr accumulated 1,344 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 487,746 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Com Bank holds 4,167 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 910 shares stake. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability accumulated 437 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 1,243 shares. Hm Payson And Co has 21 shares. Raymond James Finance Advisors has 3,153 shares. Victory Cap owns 32,269 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 128,184 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 136,871 shares to 555,194 shares, valued at $76.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 342,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

