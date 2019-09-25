Electron Capital Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM); Ameren (AEE) Holder Boothbay Fund Management Upped Holding

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 7,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 11,195 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $841,000, up from 3,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $79.56. About 1.95M shares traded or 17.23% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 2,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 58,438 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, up from 56,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $268.18. About 330,399 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN

