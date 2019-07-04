Electron Capital Partners Boosted Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake; Santander Consumer Usa Holdings (SC) Holder Denali Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc. (SC) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 58,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 674,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, down from 732,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 910,665 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC)

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 411,276 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 33,600 shares to 89,500 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 44,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SC’s profit will be $316.61M for 7.06 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Santander Consumer amends pact with FCA US – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Appointment of Dr. Henry Deans as Chief Executive Officer – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fluor’s Chemical Expansion Project for Milliken is Underway in South Carolina – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Footwearnews.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: StockX Execs Talk International Expansion and Possibilities of Going Public – Footwear News” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 857,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc reported 491,035 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 758,519 shares. Art Advisors Llc holds 0.04% or 35,500 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Co reported 2.32% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 13.53M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 112,629 shares. James Research invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Aviva Pcl has 0.01% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Jennison Assocs Ltd reported 59,713 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.03% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 15,774 are owned by Paragon Management. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 152,478 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares to 209,022 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).