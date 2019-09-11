Electron Capital Partners Boosted Stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $10.36 Million; Guinness Asset Management LTD Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Boosted by $434,600

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 534,656 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.87M, up from 526,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 11.27 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $144.5. About 630,969 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems, Utah-based fund reported 856,890 shares. Private Trust Na has 74,064 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc reported 34,125 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated invested in 21,642 shares. The Texas-based Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 708,272 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Skba Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 3.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 452,730 shares. Df Dent, Maryland-based fund reported 61,802 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 6.57 million shares stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 118,000 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Intrepid Cap Management reported 64,039 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Llc invested in 0.32% or 18,928 shares. Chemical National Bank & Trust owns 152,685 shares. Department Mb Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 75,853 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares to 4.66M shares, valued at $43.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 18,578 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Lc holds 3,600 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 2,776 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gp Incorporated reported 40,126 shares. First Financial In has 150 shares. 228,600 were reported by Korea Investment. Asset Mgmt reported 34,090 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,037 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co reported 97,907 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Barnett Inc reported 300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 653 are held by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Mason Street Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,183 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

