Electron Capital Partners Boosted Its Stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) as Share Value Rose; Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $484,191 as Share Price Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140.01. About 102,605 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 6,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 506,547 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.49M, down from 512,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 720,776 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vulcan Materials Co (Holding Co) (VMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 26.11 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Abbott Laboratories Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Abbott (ABT) Receives US Approval of Next-Generation MitraClip – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “With Earnings On Tap, A Stir In This Leveraged Pharmaceuticals ETF – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Most Favored Nation Protection For Abbott Laboratories – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

