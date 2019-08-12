Electron Capital Partners Boosted Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $5.92 Million; Shares Rose; Cadian Capital Management LP Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Has Lowered by $84.58 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 38.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 3.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.93 million, down from 6.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $30.63. About 892,296 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 30/04/2018 – Portola Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa® (Andexanet Alfa) in Patients with Life-Threatening Bleeding; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 657,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.10 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 56.21M shares traded or 9.25% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED A LARGE SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 20/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: General Electric’s Earnings Call in Real-Time; 20/04/2018 – Cramer: GE’s new CEO ‘needs to be rewarded’ for cleaning up its accounting; 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 27/03/2018 – GE stock jumps the most in nearly 3 years, a day after breaking below $13; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 22/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares to 219,278 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66M shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 329,000 shares to 610,546 shares, valued at $72.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).