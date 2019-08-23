Electromed Inc. (ELMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Both Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed Inc. 5 1.41 N/A 0.24 22.68 CryoLife Inc. 29 3.61 N/A 0.01 2401.67

Demonstrates Electromed Inc. and CryoLife Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. CryoLife Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Electromed Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Electromed Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3% CryoLife Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Electromed Inc. has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CryoLife Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

Electromed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, CryoLife Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Electromed Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CryoLife Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Electromed Inc. and CryoLife Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 72.3%. About 8.8% of Electromed Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.4% of CryoLife Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72% CryoLife Inc. -6.43% -5.57% -6.55% 5.92% -0.45% 1.55%

For the past year Electromed Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CryoLife Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Electromed Inc. beats CryoLife Inc.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.