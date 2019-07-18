Electromed Inc. (ELMD) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed Inc. 5 1.44 N/A 0.24 23.62 Integer Holdings Corporation 79 2.13 N/A 1.76 41.49

Demonstrates Electromed Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Integer Holdings Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Electromed Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Electromed Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3% Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 20% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Electromed Inc.’s 0.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 76.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Integer Holdings Corporation has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Electromed Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.4 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Integer Holdings Corporation are 2.5 and 1.4 respectively. Electromed Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Integer Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Electromed Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Integer Holdings Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $92 average target price and a 13.99% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.8% of Electromed Inc. shares and 95.7% of Integer Holdings Corporation shares. About 9.2% of Electromed Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Integer Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electromed Inc. 3.74% -1.77% -0.18% -15.78% 5.31% 9.04% Integer Holdings Corporation -3.63% -4.22% -9.63% -15.12% 10.02% -4.13%

For the past year Electromed Inc. had bullish trend while Integer Holdings Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Integer Holdings Corporation beats Electromed Inc.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.