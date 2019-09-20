Electromed Inc. (ELMD) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Comparing side by side

Both Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed Inc. 5 1.75 N/A 0.24 22.68 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 1 164.54 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Electromed Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -399.9% -240.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Electromed Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Electromed Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.4% of Electromed Inc. shares and 1.3% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares. About 8.8% of Electromed Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 3.19% 11.44% -52.94% -37.78% -57.58% -24.07%

For the past year Electromed Inc. has 4.72% stronger performance while Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. has -24.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Electromed Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.