Electromed Inc. (ELMD) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) Comparison side by side

Both Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed Inc. 5 1.60 N/A 0.24 22.68 CHF Solutions Inc. 4 1.14 N/A -35.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Electromed Inc. and CHF Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3% CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5%

Volatility & Risk

Electromed Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. CHF Solutions Inc.’s 2.37 beta is the reason why it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Electromed Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.4 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CHF Solutions Inc. are 5.9 and 5.1 respectively. Electromed Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CHF Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.4% of Electromed Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.5% of CHF Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.8% of Electromed Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are CHF Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72% CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3%

For the past year Electromed Inc. had bullish trend while CHF Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Electromed Inc. beats CHF Solutions Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.