Electromed (ELMD) Shares Declined While Algert Global Cut Holding; Blue Edge Capital Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $345.98 Million

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Electromed Inc (ELMD) by 88.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 110,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 124,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Electromed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 4,326 shares traded. Electromed, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ELMD) has risen 5.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ELMD News: 26/04/2018 – Electromed, Inc. Announces Results of a Longitudinal Outcome-Based Study: Bronchiectasis Exacerbations Significantly Reduced with HFCWO Therapy; 19/04/2018 DJ Electromed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELMD); 26/04/2018 – ELMD: HFCWO STUDY HAD SIG. REDUCED BRONCHIECTASIS EXACERBATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Electromed, Inc. Announces Results of a Longitudinal Outcome-Based Study: Bronchiectasis Exacerbations Significantly Reduced; 23/05/2018 – Electromed, Inc. to Receive Refund for Medical Device Excise Taxes Paid; 08/05/2018 – Electromed 3Q EPS 4c; 08/05/2018 – Electromed 3Q Rev $7.09M

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 4,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,872 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 billion, down from 50,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 12,914 shares to 19,296 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN).