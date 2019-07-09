electroCore Inc. (ECOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

We are contrasting electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore Inc. 5 39.69 N/A -1.92 0.00 Sensus Healthcare Inc. 7 3.43 N/A -0.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of electroCore Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore Inc. 0.00% -161.6% -76.9% Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.6% -9.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of electroCore Inc. are 10.3 and 10. Competitively, Sensus Healthcare Inc. has 5.3 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. electroCore Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

electroCore Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.7% and 10.1%. electroCore Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.9% of Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) electroCore Inc. -36.44% -40.94% -45.73% -60.11% 0% -40.1% Sensus Healthcare Inc. -14.08% -15.68% -30.65% -17.85% -21.65% -26.72%

For the past year electroCore Inc. was more bearish than Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sensus Healthcare Inc. beats electroCore Inc.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.