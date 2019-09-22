electroCore Inc. (ECOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Both electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore Inc. 4 95.41 N/A -2.06 0.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 521 15.15 N/A 10.01 51.90

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of electroCore Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has electroCore Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore Inc. 0.00% -83% -74.9% Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 15.2%

Liquidity

10.7 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of electroCore Inc. Its rival Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 4.4 respectively. electroCore Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for electroCore Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s potential upside is 12.49% and its average target price is $597.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.6% of electroCore Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.5% of Intuitive Surgical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.6% of electroCore Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) electroCore Inc. -6% -28.43% -77.8% -77.58% -89.55% -77.48% Intuitive Surgical Inc. -4.33% -1.85% 4.52% 2.17% 3.28% 8.48%

For the past year electroCore Inc. has -77.48% weaker performance while Intuitive Surgical Inc. has 8.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors electroCore Inc.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.