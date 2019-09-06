electroCore Inc. (ECOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore Inc. 4 55.15 N/A -2.06 0.00 Biomerica Inc. 3 5.77 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights electroCore Inc. and Biomerica Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore Inc. 0.00% -83% -74.9% Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2%

Liquidity

electroCore Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.7 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Biomerica Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 2 Quick Ratio. electroCore Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Biomerica Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.6% of electroCore Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.3% of Biomerica Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 10.6% of electroCore Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Biomerica Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) electroCore Inc. -6% -28.43% -77.8% -77.58% -89.55% -77.48% Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65%

For the past year electroCore Inc. had bearish trend while Biomerica Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Biomerica Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors electroCore Inc.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.