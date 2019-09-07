electroCore Inc. (ECOR) and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Comparison side by side

Since electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore Inc. 4 41.31 N/A -2.06 0.00 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 53 1.76 N/A 0.84 46.92

Demonstrates electroCore Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore Inc. 0.00% -83% -74.9% Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of electroCore Inc. are 10.7 and 10.1. Competitively, Merit Medical Systems Inc. has 2.4 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. electroCore Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.6% of electroCore Inc. shares and 97.9% of Merit Medical Systems Inc. shares. About 10.6% of electroCore Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Merit Medical Systems Inc. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) electroCore Inc. -6% -28.43% -77.8% -77.58% -89.55% -77.48% Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3%

For the past year electroCore Inc. was more bearish than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems Inc. beats electroCore Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.