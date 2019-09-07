electroCore Inc. (ECOR) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Comparison side by side

electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore Inc. 4 41.31 N/A -2.06 0.00 BIOLASE Inc. 2 0.49 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights electroCore Inc. and BIOLASE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore Inc. 0.00% -83% -74.9% BIOLASE Inc. 0.00% -156.2% -60.2%

Liquidity

electroCore Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.7 and 10.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BIOLASE Inc. are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. electroCore Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BIOLASE Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both electroCore Inc. and BIOLASE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.6% and 35.5% respectively. 10.6% are electroCore Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are BIOLASE Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) electroCore Inc. -6% -28.43% -77.8% -77.58% -89.55% -77.48% BIOLASE Inc. -0.64% 9.93% -30.49% -17.64% 19.23% 56.57%

For the past year electroCore Inc. has -77.48% weaker performance while BIOLASE Inc. has 56.57% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors electroCore Inc. beats BIOLASE Inc.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.