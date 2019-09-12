Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) and MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) are two firms in the Scientific & Technical Instruments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electro-Sensors Inc. 4 1.63 N/A 0.05 72.34 MTS Systems Corporation 56 1.30 N/A 1.00 57.62

In table 1 we can see Electro-Sensors Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MTS Systems Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Electro-Sensors Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Electro-Sensors Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than MTS Systems Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Electro-Sensors Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro-Sensors Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1.2% MTS Systems Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

Electro-Sensors Inc.’s current beta is 0.36 and it happens to be 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MTS Systems Corporation’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Electro-Sensors Inc. is 18.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.8. The Current Ratio of rival MTS Systems Corporation is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Electro-Sensors Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MTS Systems Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.4% of Electro-Sensors Inc. shares and 99.15% of MTS Systems Corporation shares. 81.42% are Electro-Sensors Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, MTS Systems Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electro-Sensors Inc. 1.8% 0% -1.67% -6.34% -17.6% 0% MTS Systems Corporation 1.69% -1.57% 5.28% 17.23% 8.11% 43.58%

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors MTS Systems Corporation beats Electro-Sensors Inc.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays. It also provides production monitoring devices, such as tilt switches, vibration monitors, and slide gate position monitors; hazard monitoring systems; temperature sensors; digital control products for motors that require a complete closed loop proportional integral derivative control; and closed loop controllers to coordinate production speed in process motors and reduce waste. In addition, the company develops and produces HazardPRO nodes; and develops software updates to its standard products, new calibration software for its slide gate monitors, and released new versions of the HazardPRO gateway and I/O boards. The company serves grain/feed/milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation industries, as well as other processing areas. It sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes. In addition, this segment offers installation, calibration, maintenance, training, and consulting services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The companyÂ’s Sensors segment offers position, test, industrial, and system sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, and force measurement, as well as piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, research and development, and other markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent representatives and distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.