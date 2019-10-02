Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) and Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electro-Sensors Inc. 4 0.00 2.23M 0.05 72.34 Itron Inc. 71 1.02 36.85M 1.12 55.26

Demonstrates Electro-Sensors Inc. and Itron Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Itron Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Electro-Sensors Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Electro-Sensors Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Itron Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Electro-Sensors Inc. and Itron Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro-Sensors Inc. 57,728,649.46% 1.3% 1.2% Itron Inc. 51,567,310.38% 6.4% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.36 beta indicates that Electro-Sensors Inc. is 64.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Itron Inc. has beta of 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Electro-Sensors Inc. are 18.4 and 15.8. Competitively, Itron Inc. has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Electro-Sensors Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Itron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Electro-Sensors Inc. and Itron Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Electro-Sensors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Itron Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Itron Inc. is $81, which is potential 11.91% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Electro-Sensors Inc. and Itron Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 81.42% of Electro-Sensors Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Itron Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electro-Sensors Inc. 1.8% 0% -1.67% -6.34% -17.6% 0% Itron Inc. -0.75% -2.52% 18.93% 16.3% 4.2% 31.11%

Summary

Itron Inc. beats on 10 of the 14 factors Electro-Sensors Inc.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays. It also provides production monitoring devices, such as tilt switches, vibration monitors, and slide gate position monitors; hazard monitoring systems; temperature sensors; digital control products for motors that require a complete closed loop proportional integral derivative control; and closed loop controllers to coordinate production speed in process motors and reduce waste. In addition, the company develops and produces HazardPRO nodes; and develops software updates to its standard products, new calibration software for its slide gate monitors, and released new versions of the HazardPRO gateway and I/O boards. The company serves grain/feed/milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation industries, as well as other processing areas. It sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules. The company also provides prepayment systems, including smart key, keypad, and smart card communication technologies; advanced systems, such as handheld, mobile, and fixed network collection technologies; smart network technologies; meter data management software; and knowledge application solutions. In addition, it offers installation and software implementation; professional services comprising consulting and analysis; and project management, installation, and post-sale maintenance support services. The company offers its standard metering systems to measure electricity, natural gas, water, or thermal energy; advanced metering systems to collect, store, and transmit meter data to handheld computers, mobile units, telephone, radio frequency, cellular, power line carrier, and fixed networks. Itron, Inc. markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, sales representatives, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.