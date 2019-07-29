Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Reaches $2.89 After 4.00% Up Move; RAVENQUEST BIOMED ORDINARY SHARES C (RVVQF) Shorts Lowered By 70%

RAVENQUEST BIOMED INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:RVVQF) had a decrease of 70% in short interest. RVVQF’s SI was 300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 70% from 1,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 6.04% or $0.0196 during the last trading session, reaching $0.305. About 2,861 shares traded. RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVVQF) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 256,138 shares traded. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has declined 68.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.87% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $106.68M company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $3.01 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SOLO worth $4.27M more.

More notable recent Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Electra Meccanica Engages Top-Tier Automotive Public Relations Firm, jmpr – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electra Meccanica Announces First SOLO EV Owner Reaches 20000 Kilometer Milestone – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Keeping â€˜Solo Agersâ€™ Happier and Safer – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “More Robust Econ Data; Rate Cut in Doubt? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Small Electric Car Maker that Could Challenge Tesla – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% EPS growth.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, makes, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. The company has market cap of $106.68 million. It operates in two divisions, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and makes high end custom built vehicles.