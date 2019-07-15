Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Reaches $2.76 After 6.00% Down Move; Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Covered By 2 Bulls

The stock of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.0799 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7601. About 184,799 shares traded. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has declined 68.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.87% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $101.88 million company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $2.59 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SOLO worth $6.11 million less.

Analysts await Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% EPS growth.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, makes, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. The company has market cap of $101.88 million. It operates in two divisions, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and makes high end custom built vehicles.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.14 billion. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It has a 72.95 P/E ratio. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters.

