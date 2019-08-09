Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Analysts See $-0.07 EPS; Church & Dwight Company (CHD) Shorts Raised By 2.1%

Analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 53.33% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s analysts see -53.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 78,534 shares traded. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has declined 56.06% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.06% the S&P500.

Church & Dwight Company Inc (NYSE:CHD) had an increase of 2.1% in short interest. CHD’s SI was 8.15 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.1% from 7.98M shares previously. With 1.29 million avg volume, 6 days are for Church & Dwight Company Inc (NYSE:CHD)’s short sellers to cover CHD’s short positions. The SI to Church & Dwight Company Inc’s float is 3.32%. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.2. About 1.05M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C

More notable recent Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ElectraMeccanica Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SOLO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Electra Meccanica Announces First SOLO EV Owner Reaches 20000 Kilometer Milestone – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Electra Meccanica Engages Top-Tier Automotive Public Relations Firm, jmpr – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons Not to Work From Home – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, makes, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. The company has market cap of $93.39 million. It operates in two divisions, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and makes high end custom built vehicles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Church & Dwight Co., Inc. shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 582,525 shares. Counselors Inc invested in 43,260 shares or 0.13% of the stock. M&T Fincl Bank Corp invested in 0.04% or 116,558 shares. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bbva Compass Bank holds 6,712 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hl Services Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 9,405 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 0.79% or 5,875 shares. Macquarie Ltd owns 43,200 shares. Adage Cap Grp Lc reported 301,274 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 57,446 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Forbes J M & Communications Llp has invested 0.12% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ami Asset Corporation holds 712,161 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 503 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Church & Dwight had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 29 by Macquarie Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CHD in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Wells Fargo.