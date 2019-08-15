Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) and Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC), both competing one another are Resorts & Casinos companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Resorts Inc. 47 1.26 N/A 1.44 31.40 Studio City International Holdings Limited 18 2.60 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) and Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Resorts Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 2.2% Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.00% -1% -0.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eldorado Resorts Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Studio City International Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Studio City International Holdings Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eldorado Resorts Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Studio City International Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Resorts Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Studio City International Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s average target price is $56.71, while its potential upside is 43.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Studio City International Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 87.3% and 22% respectively. Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.98%. Competitively, Studio City International Holdings Limited has 19.51% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eldorado Resorts Inc. -0.62% -5.29% -5.67% 0.47% 8.46% 24.61% Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.5% 3.13% 16.92% 54.69% 0% 20.28%

For the past year Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Studio City International Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Eldorado Resorts Inc. beats Studio City International Holdings Limited.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.