Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) and Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) are two firms in the Resorts & Casinos that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Resorts Inc. 46 1.32 N/A 1.44 31.40 Penn National Gaming Inc. 20 0.49 N/A 0.92 21.13

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Penn National Gaming Inc. Penn National Gaming Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Eldorado Resorts Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Penn National Gaming Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Resorts Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 2.2% Penn National Gaming Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.43 beta. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eldorado Resorts Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Penn National Gaming Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Penn National Gaming Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Penn National Gaming Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.3% and 97.1% respectively. Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.98%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Penn National Gaming Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eldorado Resorts Inc. -0.62% -5.29% -5.67% 0.47% 8.46% 24.61% Penn National Gaming Inc. 2.36% 0.72% -7.22% -19.54% -37.93% 3.66%

For the past year Eldorado Resorts Inc. has stronger performance than Penn National Gaming Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Eldorado Resorts Inc. beats Penn National Gaming Inc.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. It operated approximately 35,000 gaming machines, 800 table games, and 4,600 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.