Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC)

We are comparing Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Resorts Inc. 46 1.23 N/A 1.44 31.40 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 97 1.64 N/A 0.46 224.68

Table 1 highlights Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Eldorado Resorts Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Resorts Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 2.2% Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 0.00% 1.5% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Eldorado Resorts Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.43 beta. From a competition point of view, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1.67 beta which is 67.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Resorts Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

$55.75 is Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 42.95%. Competitively Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has an average price target of $109, with potential upside of 8.48%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Eldorado Resorts Inc. is looking more favorable than Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.3% and 83.6% respectively. Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.98%. Comparatively, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eldorado Resorts Inc. -0.62% -5.29% -5.67% 0.47% 8.46% 24.61% Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 1.32% 5.19% -3.42% 16.3% -13.38% 44.99%

For the past year Eldorado Resorts Inc. was less bullish than Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation.

Summary

Eldorado Resorts Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. It sells points-based vacation ownership products through Marriott Vacation Club points-based ownership programs focused in North America and the Asia Pacific; and weeks-based vacation ownership products. As of December 30, 2016, the company operated 60 properties with 13,318 vacation ownership villas and approximately 400,000 owners in the United States, and 8 other countries and territories. In addition, it is involved in financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products; and renting vacation ownership inventory. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.